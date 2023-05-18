SAN DIEGO — A man died from his injuries Tuesday following a March shooting in the Otay Mesa area, authorities said.

The shooting occurred on March 4 around 6:09 a.m. in the 1700 block of Cactus Road, Lt. Steve Shebloski with the San Diego Police Department said in a release Thursday.

When officers arrived on scene, they found the man, identified as 27-year-old Daniel Flores, lying in the street with a gunshot wound to his upper body, according to police. The victim was taken to the hospital with severe injuries.

Although his condition stabilized for several weeks, Flores died Tuesday from complications to the shooting, SDPD confirmed.

“At this point in the investigation, there is little known about the circumstances surrounding the precipitating event that led to the shooting death of this male,” Shebloski said.

Authorities are working to locate and interview any possible witnesses as police do no have a physical description of the suspect(s) at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.