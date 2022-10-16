SAN DIEGO — San Diego police responded to a 9-1-1 call around 1 a.m. Sunday, indicating a man was down in the street on the 5700 block of Adobe Falls Road, according to a press release from Lt. Adam T. Sharki.

As officers responded to the location, they were updated that residents in the neighborhood reported hearing a gunshot and informed authorities the male appeared to be suffering from a wound to his upper body.

Eastern Division officers arrived at the location within minutes, Lt. Shebloski noted. Authorities discovered an unresponsive male with an apparent gunshot wound. Officers performed life-saving measures until San Diego Fire-Rescue personnel arrived on the scene.

San Diego police vehicles are pictured on the scene of an apparent homicide by shooting on Adobe Falls Road. (Photo Credit: On.Scene.TV)

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene at 1:16 a.m.

San Diego Police Homicide Detectives are investigating the incident by checking the area for surveillance video, locating potential witnesses and processing evidence from the scene.

Officials say it’s too early into the investigation to know what circumstances led to the apparent homicide and there’s no suspect information to be released.

The deceased male has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at 619-531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.