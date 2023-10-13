SAN DIEGO — Authorities are searching for a gunman accused of shooting and killing a man in City Heights Thursday.

According to the San Diego Police Department, a 20-year-old man was sitting inside his vehicle in a shopping center parking lot in the 3800 block of Marlborough Avenue around 1:30 p.m. prior to the incident.

Authorities say a gunman came up on foot and fired shots through the windshield, striking the man multiple times. The suspect reportedly ran to a vehicle and fled the area before police arrived.

Officers from the Mid-City Division responded and began performing life-saving measures on the victim until paramedics arrived. The man, whose identity was not released, was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

At this point in the investigation, it appears the victim was specifically targeted by the suspect, according to SDPD.

The suspect was described as a Hispanic man, possibly in his 20s, wearing dark clothing. The getaway vehicle is described as light-colored.

Detectives are currently canvassing the area looking for evidence and any witnesses who may be able to assist in solving this crime, police said,

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Homicide Unit at (619) 531-2293 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.