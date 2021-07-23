Man shot by police following car chase in City Heights: SDPD

A man was shot Friday night by authorities following a car chase in City Heights, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The incident happened around 9 p.m. after officers responded to a call of an earlier shooting in the area of University and College avenues in El Cerrito.

Police say they saw a person matching the description of the gunman and chased him to El Cajon Boulevard, near 54th Street in City Heights.

Authorities say when the suspect got out of his car, officers saw a gun on him. At least one of the officers opened fire and struck the man.

Police say the condition of the alleged gunman is not clear.

The initial shooting that happened between the suspect and another individual resulted in the victim being taken to the hospital. Police say he was shot at least once in the leg.