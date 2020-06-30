Man shot by police downtown dies after several days in hospital

A street light camera capture video of Leonardo Ibarra just before he was shot by police on Saturday.

SAN DIEGO — A man shot by San Diego police downtown after officers say he pulled a gun from his waistband and pointed it at officers has died after several days of treatment in the hospital.

Leonardo Hurtado Ibarra, 25, was pronounced dead in the intensive care unit at a local hospital around 10:30 p.m. Monday evening, officials said in a news release Tuesday.

The shooting happened Saturday evening on Sixth Avenue near B Street. Two San Diego police officers noticed Ibarra leaving a building and thought he resembled a robbery suspect, according to San Diego Police Department.

When the officers approached Ibarra and called out to him, he moved away, eventually dropping a bag he was carrying and pulling an item from his waistband to point at one of the officers, SDPD said. Police then shot Ibarra, and after giving him CPR and getting him transferred to an ambulance, officers said they recovered a handgun wrapped in a bandanna.

Coming at a time of heightened scrutiny around police use-of-force, the department moved quickly Sunday to release body camera and surveillance video of the shooting, even as protests were already forming downtown. Investigators also released a photo of the handgun they said was found lying beside Ibarra.

Disturbing content warning:

The names of the two police officers involved, neither of whom were injured in the shooting, have not been released.

The case is being investigated by the SDPD’s Homicide Unit to determine any criminal liability on the part of the officers involved. An internal affairs unit is also looking into whether any SDPD policies were violated.

In a news conference Monday, activist and community organizer Shane Harris praised the speed with which SDPD shared details and video from the shooting, saying that departments needed to continue with swift transparency in police shootings and other violent incidents.

“We all saw the video, and we can all interpret it. It appears Mr. Ibarra was grabbing for a weapon in his waist,” Harris said. “We need to be honest when we see what we see, but we also need to be balanced in our approach when it comes to critical change and reform in what 21st Century policing looks like.”