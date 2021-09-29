Man shot by deputy in Vista identified

A photo from deputies shows one of two knives recovered in an officer-involved shooting in Vista on Tuesday. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

A photo from deputies shows a pellet rifle recovered in an officer-involved shooting in Vista on Tuesday. (San Diego County Sheriff’s Department)

VISTA, Calif. — Law enforcement has released the name of a man shot by a deputy in Vista Tuesday after he reportedly approached a stranger with a knife.

The San Diego Sheriff’s Department says 20-year-old Omar Rojas is expected to survive the shooting in the 1500 block of Kiva Lane. Deputies started investigating around 12:30 p.m. after a 911 caller reported a man “acting bizarrely” who had slashed his car tires behind a vacant building near 1500 North Santa Fe Avenue.

Deputies say the caller locked himself in his car and as law enforcement got to the area, Rojas ran into a nearby backyard.

“Deputies tried to deescalate the situation, but Rojas armed himself with what deputies believed to be a rifle. During the confrontation, one deputy discharged his firearm striking Rojas,” the sheriff’s department said in a Wednesday news release.

Rojas was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening, according to the release.

The sheriff’s department says deputies found a pellet rifle and two knives in the area where Rojas was shot. The pellet gun belonged to a resident who stored it in their backyard. They were not home at the time of the shooting, deputies said.

Rojas is in custody at the hospital. He was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon upon a peace officer and felony vandalism, the sheriff’s department said.

The incident in Vista was one of two officer-involved shootings in San Diego County on Tuesday. A San Diego police officer shot a motorcyclist who reportedly refused to stop in the City Heights area. Police say the fleeing man shot at officers during the chase and at one point, an officer returned fire, striking the man at least once.