VISTA, Calif. — A man was shot by deputies in North County on Sunday, according to the San Diego Sheriff’s Department.

Authorities received a call shortly before 12:30 p.m. reporting a disturbance involving a man on the 1400 Block of Calle Jules in the City of Vista.

The sheriff’s department says responding deputies located an individual who was armed with a gun, which prompted authorities to shoot the man at the scene.

The man was then transported to a local hospital to be treated for his injuries. His condition is unknown at this time and his identity has not been released.

No further information surrounding the circumstances leading up to the incident have been disclosed. An investigation into the matter is ongoing.