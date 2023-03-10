EL CAJON, Calif. — A man was shot by deputies in East County Friday morning, authorities told FOX 5.

According to the San Diego Police Department, authorities fired at a suspect in a truck on Oro Street in El Cajon around midnight. The man then crashed a few blocks away on Flamingo Avenue near 2nd Street.

SDPD said the man then fled the scene on foot.

The occupants of a residence on Arlington Place near Greenfield Drive said they were awoken by sirens, an overhead helicopter and barking dogs. While looking out the window, one of the residents saw a man hopping over their fence, prompting them to call 911.

Responding deputies found the suspect hiding in the back yard of the residence. He was taken from the scene by ambulance. The nature of his injuries have not yet been determined.

The identity and age of the suspect has not been released by authorities.

The specifics as to what led up to the pursuit of the suspect is unknown at this time.

Since this is a deputy-involved shooting, the San Diego Police Department will lead this investigation.