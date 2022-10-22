SAN DIEGO – A man was shot in the arm early Saturday morning at a house party in the College East neighborhood, according to San Diego police.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting just after 1:30 a.m. in the 6200 block of Pembroke Drive. According to Officer David O’Brien, the residents of the home were hosting a party when a group of people arrived and began causing a disturbance.

A fight broke out between the group and other party attendees. During the fight, one person in the group pulled out a gun and fired three shots, said Officer O’Brien. A 22 year old man was hit in the right arm by a single gunshot. He was taken to a nearby hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Hispanic male in his 20s and is approximately 5’8″ tall.

Anyone with information related to the incident are being asked to call police or Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.