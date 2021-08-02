Police: Man fatally shot, 2nd man run over at taco shop

ESCONDIDO, Calif. (CNS) – A man was found fatally shot in the parking lot of an Escondido taco shop, and another man was found in the same lot with serious injuries from being run over by a truck, police said Monday.

Investigators are treating the incidents as related, Escondido Police Lt. Mark Petersen told City News Service.

Officers responded to multiple 911 calls reporting shots fired at Sr. Taquito at 1620 East Valley Parkway and found the shooting victim at 11:52 p.m. Sunday, Petersen said.

The gunshot victim was transported to Palomar Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead on arrival, Petersen said.

Meanwhile, a second man was found in the same parking lot with serious injuries from being run over by a truck. He was also transported to Palomar, where his condition was not immediately known.

Petersen said he did not know whether the truck remained at the scene or if the driver committed a hit and run.

“We’re still out there talking to witnesses and going through all details,” Petersen said.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.