Man shot after refusing to give mugger his phone

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man was shot in Ocean Beach early Sunday after refusing to hand his phone over to a mugger.

The 48-year-old victim was standing in the area of Lotus and Abbott streets when the gunman walked up to him about 12:45 a.m. and demanded his cellphone, said Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The man refused to hand over the phone and was shot once, the bullet traveling through a hand and into his lower stomach, Heims said.

The shooter sped off on Abbott Street in a dark sedan. Paramedics rushed the victim to an area hospital with non-life threatening injuries, he said.

A detailed description of the gunman was not available.

San Diego police urged anyone with information about the shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

