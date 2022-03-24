SAN DIEGO — San Diego police are searching for two men after a man was shot late Wednesday, authorities said.

Around 11:45 p.m., a 21-year-old man was getting out of his vehicle in the parking lot of his home in the 200 block of Amber Ridge Place in the Ocean Crest neighborhood, Detective David O’Brien said Thursday in a news release. That’s when two men approached the victim and a physical fight followed. One of the men shot the victim once in his left arm and once in his right leg before they both ran off.

When officers arrived, they couldn’t find the victim but later learned he went to Sharp Chula Vista hospital. His injuries were not believed to be life-threatening.

The men were described as wearing black ski masks and grey hooded sweatshirts.

Anyone with information about the shooting was asked to call SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.