Man shot after being asked about buying drugs

SAN DIEGO — A man was shot early Friday in San Diego’s East Village neighborhood after he was asked about buying drugs, police said.

The shooting happened around 4:40 a.m. in the 200 block of 16th Street, San Diego police Officer Tony Martinez said. When the victim told the man who confronted him that he wasn’t involved in selling drugs, the man left but returned 20 minutes later, shooting the victim in the leg with a handgun.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Police described the gunman as a Black man in his 20s, 5’8″ with a heavy build and curly black hair. He was wearing a blue jacket and grey pants.