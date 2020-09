SAN DIEGO (CNS) — A 63-year-old man remained hospitalized Saturday morning after he was shot during an argument in the Jamacha-Lomita neighborhood.

The shooting occurred on Gribble Street, just north of Skyline Drive, at 4 p.m. Friday, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The victim got into a shouting match with another person, who pulled a gun and shot the man three times, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not released.