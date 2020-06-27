Man seriously hurt while running in crosswalk

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 62-year-old man was seriously injured Saturday when he was struck by a vehicle while running in a crosswalk in Torrey Highlands, police said.

At 8:16 a.m., the victim was struck by a 2014 Honda Civic driven by a 24-year-old man, according to Sgt. J. Sterling of the San Diego Police Department. The pedestrian tried to run across the roadway in the crosswalk at 14200 Carmel Valley Road.

The Honda was westbound and had the green light, police said. The pedestrian ran into the driver’s door and received major head trauma.

Traffic Division officers are handling the investigation.