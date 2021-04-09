Man seriously hurt in Mission Valley hit-and-run

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A 30-year-old man was struck and seriously injured Friday by a hit-and-run driver in the Mission Valley area.

The collision occurred at about 4 p.m. at 7007 Friars Road near the Fashion Valley mall when the man stepped into a crosswalk from a parking structure to the mall, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The driver of the blue or black Chevrolet Blazer struck the man and fled the scene traveling eastbound.

The victim was taken to a hospital with multiple serious injuries including fractures, Heims said. His injuries were determined not to be life threatening.

The SDPD Traffic Division is investigating the collision and anyone with information can call 858-495-7800. Anonymous tips can be called in to Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477 or submitted online at lacrimestoppers.org.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.