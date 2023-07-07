SAN DIEGO — A man who used the stolen identities of UC San Diego undergraduate students to commit bank fraud was sentenced in federal court Friday.

US attorney Randy Grossman’s office announced Nehemiah Joel Weave, 37, will spend 47 months behind bars and be ordered to pay $225,392 in restitution to the victims.

Back in September 2022, Weaver pleaded guilty to bank fraud, mail fraud, wire fraud and aggravated identity theft charges, court records show. He admitted to using the identities of at least 15 people, which included UCSD students, his former supervisor and a former girlfriend.

How were these identities stolen? Grossman’s office says it was with the help of Weaver’s co-defendant, Mia Nikole Bell, who admitted to stealing the student’s private information while working as a UCSD employee and turning it over to Weaver.

Bell was sentenced in December 2022 to four months in custody and was ordered to pay $16,480 in restitution for her role in this scheme, court documents show.

Weaver also admitted in his plea agreement that he initially used some of the identities to open accounts and take out loans in the victims’ names at a credit union. The attorney’s office says it escalated from there with Weaver using those identities to obtain over $200,000 in COVID-related unemployment benefit payments from California and Arizona.

“Mr. Weaver used stolen identities to defraud critical state agencies that sought to help Americans during the early stages of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Grossman said in a release. “This office will continue to work with our federal, state, and local agency partners in the investigation of such crimes and the pursuit of justice for victims.”

When Weaver found out about the investigation into his actions, the attorney’s office says he sent threatening text messages to someone he assumed was cooperating with authorities. The text messages read:

“NO MERCY!”

“How long do you think you will be safe for? You are just a sitting duck[.]”

“Lol so dead you don’t even know it yet[.]”

“Can’t wait to see the look on your face. Paid good money to see it.”

US District Judge Gonzalo P. Curiel noted Weaver was on probation for felony identity theft convictions when he committed these new crimes.

“Today’s sentencing is an example of our dedication and commitment to protecting the American financial system and targeting those who, by fraudulent means, seek to exploit and profit from government assistance programs,” said Special Agent in Charge Jason Reynolds, San Diego Field Office, U.S. Secret Service. “We, along with our law enforcement partners, are committed to pursuing justice and holding criminals accountable for their actions.”