SAN DIEGO — A man was sentenced for allegedly setting fire to a teenager’s body in the Morena/Linda Vista neighborhood in August 2022.

Bud Shelton, 34, was sentenced to 25 years and four months Monday afternoon inside a downtown San Diego courtroom.

“It hurts to think about someone killing my baby,” the victim’s father said to the judge in court Monday.

The courtroom was filled with friends and family of the victim, 15-year-old Janaeshia Dubose. Several family members spoke during victim impact statements, reminiscing on the things they miss most, while also detailing how painful the last nearly year-and-a-half have been without her.

Prosecutors have said the victim had died from a fentanyl overdose and then Shelton burned her body. It’s unclear when the sexual acts had taken place. The judge Monday had mentioned that there could have been a trade of drugs for sex, but the family denied those allegations.

Shelton had taken a plea deal and pleaded guilty to arson, mutilating human remains and statutory rape (unlawful sexual intercourse with a minor when you are over 21 and the victim is under 16).

A brush fire was reported in the early morning hours of Aug. 18, 2022 near the Morena/Linda Vista trolley station. Authorities then found a female’s body on the ground, burning in the fire.

The victim’s family said they don’t feel like justice has been served.

“Very disappointing, I wish the guy would get life in prison, not just 25 years and four months,” said Darlene Waller, the victim’s grandmother. “I think it’s very unfair because he gets to go on living his life, seeing his family and everything, and I never get to speak to my granddaughter again or hear her sing or laugh, or be with her little brothers or sisters.”

Shelton has been in custody, but avoided going up to the glass and being seen in the court’s cells during the sentencing.

“It’s just painful to not hear my daughter’s voice no more, I will never see her kids, I will never be able to kiss her again,” Dubose’s father said through tears.

“We won’t get to see her graduate or walk across the stage, we feel robbed,” her family member read to the judge.

Shelton had never been charged with homicide.

The judge said Shelton had a record of theft, drugs and violence, but did not have any prior sexual crimes, and the judge did not require him to register as a sex offender.

He will be nearly 60 years old when released.