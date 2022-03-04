SAN DIEGO – A man who carried out three armed robberies from 2019 to 2020 in National City, including a robbery in which he fired his gun at a donut shop clerk, was sentenced to more than 20 years in prison, court officials announced Thursday.

Devon Dwayne Brooks, 23, pleaded guilty in July to two counts of Hobbs Act Robbery, one count of Attempted Hobbs Act Robbery and two counts of Brandishing a Firearm in Furtherance of a Crime of Violence, the United States Attorney’s Office for the Southern District of California stated in a release.

Brooks admitted that he robbed the Alpha and Omega Jewelry store in National City on March 26, 2019; the Valerio’s Bakeshop in National City on Dec. 30, 2019; and the Winchell’s Donut House in National City on Jan. 2, 2020, according to his plea agreement.

Court officials said a gun was used in all three robberies. During the Winchell’s Donut House robbery, Brooks used a revolver to demand money from the cash register, prompting the clerk to resist and a struggle ensued, according to authorities. That’s when Brooks took a step back and fired one shot which missed the clerk. Brooks then punched and pistol-whipped the clerk before escaping empty handed.

“This defendant terrorized and injured store clerks and put their lives at risk,” said U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman. “He changed their lives forever. This is a prime example of why the Department of Justice prioritizes violent crime. The U.S. Attorney’s Office and our law enforcement partners will continue to prioritize the investigation and prosecution of violent crimes in a manner that promotes victim rights and ensures just consequences for those who perpetrate violent crimes.”