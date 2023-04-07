EL CAJON, Calif. — A man convicted of killing twin sisters will spend the rest of his life in prison.

On Friday, a judge sentenced Dwayne Edward Groves Jr. in front of the victims’ families and friends.

“He took so much from us in a short period of time. On most days, it’s too much to comprehend,” said Joann Hoyt, the mother of the two victims.

Groves murdered his ex-girlfriends twin-teenage daughters, according to his confession. The daughters were sisters described as loving, enjoyed school, basketball and life.

“They had so many plans for the future. Plans with friends that will never be fulfilled, milestones they will never cross over,” Hoyt said. “This past year we celebrated their 18th birthday and what would have been their graduation.”

The victims’ grandmother Karen Hoyt addressed the court during sentencing, saying that Groves was “jealous of all they had.”

“Always wanted to punish them because of that, even though they were good to you,” Karen said.

Groves pleaded guilt to two charges of first-degree murder, plus assault with a weapon in March 2023. The judge sentenced Groves to life without parole and 72 years to life.

“This was inexplicable, it was horrible, but out of this, emerged descriptions of two beautiful lives,” the judge, Honorable Daniel Lamborn, said during sentencing.

In April 2020, Groves went to the Lemon Grove home where his former girlfriend Joann Hoyt lived.

“I figured it out, everything is going to be OK, do you trust me? These are the words spoken by you, Dwayne Groves Junior on April 15, 2020, on your way to commit cold-blooded murder,” Karen said.

Groves shot through a glass sliding door, then shot and killed 15-year-old Caira and Leah Christopher and wounded their older brother.

Joann told the court when she met Groves in 2014 things were normal for six years.

“He pretended to be someone he was not. He was evil living in our home waiting to steal out joy,” Joann said.

Groves will serve his sentence consecutively. He has credit for 1,088 days.