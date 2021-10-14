Man sentenced to jail, faces 3-year beach ban for accosting woman in Pacific Beach

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man convicted of accosting a woman on a San Diego beach by sneaking up behind her and kissing her buttocks was sentenced Thursday to six months in jail and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Keith Lamar Rogers, 48, was convicted by a jury Wednesday of sexual battery, according to the San Diego City Attorney’s Office, which said jurors deliberated for just two hours before returning a guilty verdict.

In addition to the custodial sentence and sex offender registration, a three-year Stay Away Order was imposed on Rogers, banning him from all beaches in San Diego County during that time.

The City Attorney’s Office said Rogers, who also goes by the moniker “Peacock Birdman,” most recently assaulted a woman on Sept. 7 at Pacific Beach. Prosecutors say Rogers, who was on parole at the time and wearing an electronic tracker ankle bracelet, snuck up on the sunbathing woman.

The City Attorney’s Office said Rogers also had a prior sexual battery conviction for a “similar crime” committed in the summer of 2019 at La Jolla Shores, and that the victim in that case testified at the recent trial regarding his conduct.

In a statement, City Attorney Mara Elliott said, “Everyone should feel free to enjoy San Diego’s beautiful beaches and outdoor spaces without fear of sexual assault. Our office takes these cases seriously, and we will continue to protect our communities from sexual predators.”

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.