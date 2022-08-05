RAMONA, Calif. – A man convicted of killing two people at a 1987 birthday party was sentenced Friday to 34 years to life in prison, prosecutors said.

Jose Solorio, 62, was sentenced by San Diego Superior Court Judge Joan Weber for the murders of German Aviles and Ventura Aviles 35 years ago in Ramona, according to Steve Walker with the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office.

Solorio was found guilty by a jury back in May on two counts of second-degree murder in the 1987 killings.

“Today, the families of German and Ventura Aviles received a measure of justice after decades of mourning their loss,” San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said. “The daughter of German Aviles had to grow up without her loving father over this senseless and violent act.”

The shootings happened during the birthday party for German Aviles’ four-year-old daughter. Walker said in a release that Solorio got into an argument with one of the victims over the task of going to get more beer, at which time, Solorio left the party and came back with a loaded gun.

The man fatally shot German and Ventura before shooting two more men at the party. After the incident, Solorio fled to Mexico, where he stayed for 32 years before being extradited from Cuidad Juarez, Mexico, in 2019.