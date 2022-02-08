Man sentenced to 33 years to life for Thanksgiving stabbings of 2 homeless men

File – A photo of Forrest Robert Brantley released by the San Diego Police Department in 2019. (Credit: SDPD)

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man who stabbed a pair of homeless people — one fatally — in two separate Midway District attacks on the same day was sentenced Tuesday to 33 years to life in state prison.

Forrest Robert Brantley, 40, pleaded guilty last year to murder and attempted murder charges for the attacks, which occurred on Thanksgiving Day 2019.

Brantley admitted to fatally stabbing 55-year-old Robert Erbe in the neck at about 8 a.m. Nov. 28, 2019, outside a 7-Eleven store on Sports Arena Boulevard.

About six hours prior to Erbe’s slaying, he also stabbed another homeless man in the back and arm on Sports Arena Boulevard, according to Deputy District Attorney Will Hopkins.

According to Hopkins, Brantley posted on social media days prior to the stabbings that he was going to “help the homeless,” though his true intention was to target homeless victims.

At Brantley’s sentencing hearing, the prosecutor said the defendant committed the attacks “with the sole motivation of seeing what it felt like to take a life.”

Brantley was arrested in Ventura about a week later while walking near the intersection of the 101 Freeway and state Route 33, where officers recognized him from fugitive-suspect alerts, according to Ventura police.

Prior to the San Diego attacks, Brantley had previously served time for a 2016 incident in Ventura, in which he broke into a gift shop, stole two crucifixes from the store and struck several people with the crucifixes while walking the streets.

