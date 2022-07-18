SAN DIEGO – One of two men believed to have been involved in the pipe bomb explosion at a local hotel was sentenced Monday in court.

Hans Sarda received two years in prison for planting a pipe bomb at the Four Points by Sheraton Hotel in Kearney Mesa back in late February. The bomb exploded and caused damage to the building, but luckily, no one was injured.

After the bomb exploded on the second floor of the Kearney Mesa hotel on February 24, the FBI released footage of the two men suspected in the case. Within days, investigators say tips from the public led to the successful arrest of 30-year-old Sarda and 39-year-old Grover Everett.

“Very concerning…for public safety here and we are very fortunate that no one was injured and there was minor property damage we never want something like this to happen and so we’re just grateful that ultimately the result is what it is even in light of such a scary situation,” said Paige Woodward, deputy district attorney.

Both men pleaded guilty to possession of a destructive device in a public space and were facing up to seven years in custody.

Everett was also scheduled to go before a judge Monday but was unable to attend due to being in medical isolation. The 39-year-old will now be sentenced next week.