SAN DIEGO — A man was sentenced Thursday to 130 years-to-life in state prison for kidnapping and raping a woman multiple times over two decades ago in Escondido, prosecutors said.

Mark Thompson Hunter, 66, was found guilty of seven felony counts including kidnapping, rape and sodomy, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a news release. He was convicted by a jury in October.

“The victim was 19-years old when she was brutally attacked by this defendant and put through a nightmare scenario,” Stephan said. “Justice was delayed, but thanks to investigators at the FBI, Sheriff’s Crime Lab, Escondido Police Department and District Attorney’s Office, who leveraged the power of modern DNA and never gave up, this rapist is now being held accountable for his crimes.”

On the evening of Feb. 17, 1999, a man approached the victim at a gas station asking for directions.

“She agreed to show him the exact location by having him follow her car in his van. When the victim got to an area near Valley Parkway and Fig Street, the man waved her into a parking lot. The attacker then pulled her into his van and drove her to a dead-end street,” Stephan said.

That’s when the victim attempted to fight back, but the attacker managed to rape the woman multiple times and then let her go, according to the DA. Hunter left the scene after the incident.

A forensic medical exam was able to find the attacker’s DNA, but the DNA testing at that time did not match any people in a statewide offender database, prosecutors said.

However in 2020, investigators reopened the cold case and were able to link the DNA to Hunter. He was living in Hemet, California during his arrest.

“Investigative genealogy techniques have truly revolutionized how law enforcement agencies can pursue justice,” said FBI San Diego Special Agent in Charge Stacey Moy. “The FBI, along with our partners, have a steadfast commitment to the pursuit of justice for victims of crimes and their families. Technological advancements allow us to have more successful investigations, despite the passage of time.”