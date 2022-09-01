CARLSBAD, Calif. — A man who pleaded guilty last month to the 2020 stabbing death of a 68-year-old woman on a hiking trail in Carlsbad when he was 17 years old was sentenced Thursday to seven years in prison, county court officials announced.

The Superior Court of California, County of San Diego confirmed the defendant, whose name was not released as he was a minor during the time of the offense, will be committed to the Dept. of Juvenile Justice and have his custody credits waived. He will also have to pay a restitution amount of $2,110.

On Nov. 23, 2020, the body of 68-year-old Lisa Thornborg was discovered by a park visitor near Hosp Grove Trail East, according to Carlsbad police. She was found stabbed multiple times on the local hiking trail.

Authorities say Thorborg had recently moved to Carlsbad from Oregon before she was brutally murdered.

“Our family moved here with Lisa just six short months before her tragic death, and in a year dominated by COVID, there has not been much opportunity to meet our new neighbors and make friends,” the family said in a statement during that time. “Since the shocking news of Lisa’s death, however, there has been an endless outpouring of kindness and generosity that literally brings us to tears and warms our hearts.”

About a month later, police arrested the man connected to Thorborg’s death.