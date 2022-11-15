SAN DIEGO — A San Diego man was sentenced in federal court Tuesday to 15 years in prison for his role in the fatal fentanyl overdose of a 35-year-old business owner, prosecutors said.

On June 1, Saul Caro, 33, pleaded guilty to selling powdered fentanyl on April 11, 2021, to a downtown San Diego businesses owner who was found overdosed in his apartment two days later, Kelly Thornton with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release. The victim was identified in court records as M.S.

During the investigation, federal agents set up a meeting time via text with Caro near a restaurant on July 22, 2021, while posing as the victim, according to attorney officials. Caro, who was then arrested at the location, also possessed a plastic bundle containing fentanyl that fell out of his left pants leg.

A “ghost gun” along with more ammunition, drugs and drug paraphernalia were discovered by authorities at Caro’s home, Thornton said. Text messages between the victim and Caro revealed that they communicated about getting the drugs as well as the strength and authenticity of it.

“The defendant chose to disregard the significant risk associated with selling fentanyl and other drugs,” U.S. Attorney Randy Grossman said. “His choices had severe consequences for a family that lost a beloved son and brother. The driving factor for all of us in law enforcement is the human toll that fentanyl is taking. We see the grief and destruction in person every day. We will continue to seek justice for every victim.”