SAN DIEGO — An El Cajon man was sentenced to 21 years in prison in the 2022 killing of his wife, local officials said.

Abdulhannan Alrawi, 46, was found guilty of shooting his 37-year-old wife Fathem Alrawi in the face while lying in bed, San Diego County District Attorney Summer Stephan said in a news release Thursday.

“This domestic violence murder left nine children orphaned,” Stephan said. “Nothing will relieve the pain of this kind of trauma, but the guilty plea and prison sentence is a measure of justice for the grieving family.”

On Sept. 14, Abdulhannan pled guilty to voluntary manslaughter and admitted to a firearm allegation in commission of the crime, per the DA.

The shooting occurred on Aug. 22, 2022, at the couple’s home in El Cajon, which the family had moved into less than two weeks prior, Stephan said. Alwari’s teenage daughter called 911 after the sound of the gunshot awoke all of the children in the home.

When authorities arrived on scene, the victim was pronounced dead.

Investigators determined the firearm used in the killing was a 9mm Glock handgun owned by Abdulhannan. The children did not report hearing any argument before the shooting.