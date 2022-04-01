SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A young man who shot two Bakersfield residents — one of whom died — during a botched marijuana robbery in a City Heights residential area was sentenced Friday to 60 years to life in state prison.

Matatoa Samoata, 22, was convicted of murder by a San Diego jury for shooting Andrew Briseno on Nov. 6, 2020. Jurors acquitted Samoata of attempted murder in the shooting of the other victim, but did find him guilty of attempted voluntary manslaughter.

According to prosecutors, the two victims, both 21 years old, traveled from Central California in order to meet Samoata and sell him marijuana.

When Samoata got into their car near the intersection of Rowan Street and Colonial Avenue, he handed the victims counterfeit money, then tried to rob them before shooting them about 9:30 p.m., according to prosecutors. He then fled to a nearby home, where he surrendered to police following a standoff that lasted approximately four hours.

Briseno died of his injuries three days later, while the other victim survived gunshot wounds to his head, leg and foot.

