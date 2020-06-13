Man sentenced for trying to ship radio meant for top secret communications

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A Chinese national who bought a radio certified for transmitting top secret military communications and attempted to illegally export the device to China was sentenced Friday to three years in federal custody.

Qingshan Li, 34, pleaded guilty in December to a count of conspiracy to attempt to export defense articles without a license, for purchasing a Harris Falcon III AN/PRC 152A radio in San Diego, with the intent of shipping the radio from Mexico to China.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office said Li met up last summer with a man identified only as “AB” in court documents, from whom Li bought the radio, “along with other military radios, antennas, additional military equipment and a map of North Island Naval Air Station.”

Prosecutors say the radio is designated as a defense article on the United States Munitions List and requires a license from the Department of State to export it. Breaches of wire and data communications “could mean deadly results for U.S. Navy SEALS and other U.S. military personnel using this equipment in the field,” according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office, which said Li admitted to law enforcement agents who arrested him that he knew it was illegal to export the radio.

“The exportation of sensitive U.S. defense technology risks the lives of American military personnel and imperils our nation’s overall security,” said U.S. Attorney Robert Brewer.

In addition to the three-year sentence, Li will be deported after serving his term and lose his visa, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

“Mr Li’s criminal attempt to obtain sensitive military communications technology and provide it to China posed a serious threat to the U.S. military’s warfighting capability,” said NCIS Southwest Field Office Special Agent in Charge Garrett Waugh.