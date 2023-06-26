SAN DIEGO — In a downtown San Diego courtroom Monday, a judge sentenced Anthony Dwayne Siddle to 36 years to life for stabbing to death 87-year-old Peggy Brandenburgh, and stabbing her daughter, Patricia Labarge.

Through tears, many family members and friends shared emotional victim impact statements to remember and honor the life of Brandenburgh, but also to convince the judge to give Siddle the maximum sentence possible for the crimes.

During the victim impact statements, FOX 5 learned Brandenburgh was a mother of seven, a Navy wife and a loving grandmother who spent her time volunteering.

According to the family, Siddle stabbed Patricia 26 times, mainly in the head, face and neck. She’s since recovered from her injuries and was in the courtroom Monday.

The other woman that was in the house at the time of the attack was in the shower at the time. When she got out and saw what was happening through her window, she yelled for him to stop, and then ran out of the house to call for help. According to the statements from the family, Siddle tried to run after her and broke down every door in the house looking for her. They believe these few moments helped save Patricia’s life.

“Please keep this guy in jail forever, he killed a good woman, nearly killed another and tried to get my niece too.”

The deadly attack happened at 3 p.m. on April 22, 2022, when Siddle drove from the U.S.-Mexico Border to the home on Pagoda Way in Mira Mesa and in about 5 minutes, stabbed the two women. Siddle fled to Oregon and was arrested last June.

Brandenburgh lived in the same home on Pagoda Way for about 51 years. Her family said it’s where they’ve made so many wonderful memories as a family, and it was turned into a crime scene last year.

Siddle made a statement through his counsel in the courtroom Monday and said, “He is sorry for what he put them through,” his counsel read. “I’m remorseful for what I’ve done.”

Police had said since the beginning of the investigation this was not a random attack, in the courtroom, FOX 5 learned Siddle had known the family for decades and once lived temporarily at the home where the brutal attack happened.

The family said they still want to know why he did this, and the question of “why” will continue to haunt them.