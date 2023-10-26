SAN DIEGO — A man was sentenced to 10 years in state prison for shooting and killing 52-year-old Wendell Eddington in City Heights in May 2022.

According to the deputy district attorney handling the case, 42-year-old Bryan Parker and Eddington were in a dispute at a home where an illegal gambling operation was taking place, when Parker shot and killed Eddington.

“It was a dispute in an illegal gambling den between the defendant and the victim,” Deputy District Attorney Michael Rielly said. “That ultimately led to Mr. Parker shooting and killing Mr. Eddington.”

According to officials, the shooting happened around 4 a.m. on May 16, 2022 in the area of 35th Street and Orange Avenue.

Parker was arrested nearly two months after the shooting in South Dakota in July 2022. He was then extradited to San Diego.

“I wish this day never happened, I wish whatever happened,” Ryan Eddington, the victim’s nephew said to the judge Thursday. “My uncle’s not here, Mr. Parker is still here, no matter how much time he gets my uncle isn’t going to come back.”

Eddington’s brother and nephew were emotional as they gave victim impact statements to the judge in court Thursday, and talked about how their lives are forever changed.

“It hurts everyday, I have to deal with his son and daughter and make sure that they are okay, because they’re not,” the victim’s brother said. “He took someone from our family that we can never get back…I forgive Mr. Parker.”

The judge also plans to determine if Parker has to pay $3,000 in restitution to the victim’s family for Wendell’s funeral.