SAN DIEGO – A Nevada man who brought a 17-year-old girl from Arizona to Nevada to San Diego for the purpose of involving her in commercial sex acts was sentenced in federal court Monday, prosecutors said.

Samaje Evans, 27, will be imprisoned for 72 months, Cindy Cipriani with the Office of the United States Attorney Southern District of California stated in a news release.

On April 22, 2021, an alert about a 17-year-old runaway believed to be involved in commercial sex and a possible sex trafficker were received by the San Diego Human Trafficking Task Force from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the attorney’s office said.

That same day, authorities found Evans and the minor at a San Diego hotel, according to prosecutors.

“A search of the minor’s phone revealed messages from Evans in which he directed her to collect money from sex customers and informed the minor she would have to pay a ‘fee’ for not following the rules. The phone also contained photographs that were used in the commercial sex advertisements. Task Force Officers also located recent videos of Evans and the minor together in the hotel room in San Diego,” Cipriani said.

Evans took all the money earned by the minor and also posted sex advertisements for the girl online, according to his plea agreement.

On Feb. 2, Evans pleaded guilty to one count of Coercion and Enticement, prosecutors said.





