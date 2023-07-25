SAN DIEGO — A Poway man was sentenced for murdering a woman in Carlsbad more than three decades ago, San Diego County’s district attorney announced Tuesday.

James Charles Kingery, 57, was sentenced to 25 years-to-life in prison after a jury found him guilty last month of the first-degree murder and rape of Julia Hernandez-Santiago, according to a news release from DA Summer Stephan’s office.

Hernandez-Santiago was 26 years old when she was killed while walking home from a doctor’s appointment. Her body was found on an embankment on Alga Road on Oct. 10, 1987.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner determined Hernandez-Santiago had been strangled.

Kingery had to provide a DNA sample when Sheriff’s deputies arrested him in March of 2020 on drugs and weapons violations, and that sample matched those collected from the crime scene during the homicide investigation.

“The victim’s loved ones had their lives shattered by this horrific murder and have waited more than three decades for justice and some closure. Today they have it,” Stephan said.