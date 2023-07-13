VISTA, Calif. — David and Georgia Mills have been married for 49 years and are still going strong despite a recent, terrifying health scare.

At a Vista fire station, the couple reunited with the paramedics, dispatcher and doctor who helped save David’s life.

Back on Easter weekend, David went into cardiac arrest overnight with his unusual breathing waking his wife.

“Thought he was snoring and I nudged him and he didn’t move, he didn’t stop,” said Georgia.

She called 911, then her grandson raced in to help.

“I looked at my grandson and I said, ‘do you know CPR?’ and he goes, ‘I got this,'” said Georgia.

The 68-year-old was rushed to Tri-City Medical Center, where doctors finished up an incredible 70 minutes of CPR.

The doctor says David’s heart had a blocked artery.

But after a day and a half in the ICU, he woke up with nearly full neurological function.

“Eyes wide open and my daughter and I both were, of course, ecstatic and making too much noise for the ICU and got the attention of everybody, and then that’s when we kind of knew maybe he was on his way to recovery,” said Georgia.

David was released after 20 days in the hospital.

“I will 100% attribute that to the Bystander CPR and immediate recognition of the cardiac arrest that occurred by his wife and his grandson,” said Wes Najarro, a firefighter-paramedic with the Vista Fire Department.

Dr. Andy Fischer, an emergency physician at Tri-City Medical Center, says it’s a great example of how easy and important it is to learn Bystander CPR.

“Once you make that call to 911, just start doing chest compressions as fast, as hard as you can, until help arrives,” said Fischer.

As for David, he says he’s doing much better and his family just wanted to tell rescuers “thank you.”

Click here for more information about Bystander CPR.

“I’m feeling really good it’s good to be alive. Thank you for never giving up on me and doing your job — I really appreciate it,” said David.