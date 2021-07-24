Man robs store at gunpoint in Pacific Beach, makes off with cash

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man robbed a store at gunpoint in the Pacific Beach neighborhood and made off with an undetermined amount of cash, police said Saturday.

The suspect walked into the store at 1900 Garnett Ave. at 8:22 p.m. Friday, pulled out a handgun and told the clerk to open the register, according to Officer John Buttle of the San Diego Police Department.

After the clerk backed away from the register, the suspect removed the cash and fled westbound in the north alley.

He was described as a man in his 20s, 5-feet-10 inches tall and 160 pounds, wearing a gray hoodie.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call the SDPD or Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.

