Man robs South Bay gas station at gunpoint

A man made off with an unspecified amount of money after robbing a Chula Vista gas station Sunday, May 24, 2020, at gunpoint. (OnScene.TV)

CHULA VISTA, Calif. — A man made off with an unspecified amount of money after robbing a Chula Vista gas station Sunday at gunpoint.

The incident happened at approximately 3:15 a.m. at the AMPM gas station in the 800 block of Palomar Street in Chula Vista. Officers say the man, described only as wearing a “dark-colored” hoodie, showed a handgun to a cashier and demanded money from the register.

The clerk handed money over the suspect, according to police. The man last was seen fleeing westbound toward the I-5 freeway.