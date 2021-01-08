Man robs Scripps Ranch bank

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man wearing a dark-colored bandana over his face robbed a Scripps Ranch bank Thursday.

The thief, who appeared to be in his 20s, handed a demand note to a teller at the U.S. Bank branch office in the 10000 block of Scripps Ranch Boulevard shortly before 12:30 p.m., according to San Diego police.

After the clerk handed over an undisclosed amount of money, the bandit left the bank and drove out of the area to the north on Avery Street, possibly in a white Nissan sedan, Officer Tony Martinez said.

The robber was described as a thin, roughly 5-foot-8-inch white man in blue jeans and a long-sleeved shirt.