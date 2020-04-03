Man robs local smoke shop at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – An armed man robbed a smoke shop in the Rolando neighborhood of San Diego Thursday evening of an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect walked into the La Mesa Smoke Shop, located in the 7200 block of El Cajon Boulevard, about 8:35 p.m., pointed a gun at an employee, handed the worker a bag and demanded money, according to Officer Robert Heims of the San Diego Police Department.

The worker gave the suspect an unknown amount of cash and the gunman ran from the store westbound on El Cajon Boulevard, Heims said.

A detailed description of the suspect was not immediately available.

No injuries were reported.