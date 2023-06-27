SAN DIEGO — An armed man robbed a gas station in the Del Cerro neighborhood Monday night, the San Diego Police Department said.

According to police, shortly after 11:30 p.m. the suspect walked into a Chevron gas station located at 6300 Del Cerro Boulevard and pointed a handgun at the clerk, demanding money from the register.

The employee complied with the demands and the suspect left the gas station with an undetermined amount of money and fled the location.

There were no injuries reported related to the incident, SDPD said.

The suspect was wearing a black motorcycle helmet, so the employee was not able to provide an age or description of what they looked like.

The incident is still under investigation by SDPD robbery detectives.