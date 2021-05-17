Man robs Cricket Wireless store at gunpoint

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – A man described by police as being in his 30s robbed a Cricket Wireless store in the East San Diego area at gunpoint Monday.

The man entered the store at 3648 University Ave. at about 5:35 p.m., pointed a gun at an employee and demanded cellphones, according to San Diego Police Department Officer Robert Heims.

The man fled the store with the cellphones traveling southbound on Cherokee Avenue.

The man was described as weighing about 180 pounds. He last was seen wearing a grey hoodie, khaki pants and grey Vans shoes.

San Diego Police Department robbery detectives are investigating the robbery and asked anyone with information to contact them at 619-531-2299.

