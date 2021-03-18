Man robs bank inside grocery store

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – Police Thursday were searching for a man who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank branch inside a Miramar Ranch North grocery store.

It happened about 4:20 p.m. Wednesday at the Wells Fargo inside the Vons on Scripps Poway Parkway near Spring Canyon Road, just east of Interstate 15, San Diego police Officer Robert Heims said.

The thief walked inside the grocery store, headed straight to the Wells Fargo Bank branch and demanded money from the teller, Heims said. The man received an unknown amount of cash from the teller and tucked it under his hoodie before walking out the entrance on the west side of the store.

It was not immediately clear if the man was armed.

He was described as a roughly 5-foot-8 man in his 20s who was last seen wearing a green hoodie and a mask.

