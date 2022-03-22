SAN DIEGO – Authorities are searching for a man who robbed a College East neighborhood Arco gas station at gunpoint Monday night.

Shortly after 9 p.m., San Diego police say the man approached the register upon entering the station at 5111 College Ave. He showed the cashier a black handgun and demanded money from the register, a police watch commander’s log shows.

After the cashier agreed to the demand, the thief exited and left the area in an unknown direction. The cashier was unharmed.

The suspect was described as wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, a gaiter-type face mask and dark pants, police said.

Those with information about the robbery were asked to call police at 619-531-2000 or contact Crime Stoppers at 888-580-8477.