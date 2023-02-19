SAN DIEGO – Officers are searching for the person or people responsible for shooting and killing a man at the North Clairemont Recreation Center, said San Diego police.

The recreation center is located at 4421 Bannock Ave. Police have confirmed to FOX 5 that a 22-year-old man was shot multiple times in the chest before noon Sunday.

Officers said the victim was with two other people when the shooting happened, in proximity to other families in the park.

Authorities used helicopters to search for the suspects. One neighbor spoke with FOX 5 about what they witnessed.

“Helicopter flying over. They (police) said ‘stay inside there are two individuals, one dark skin and one light skin,’” Jerry Lara, a neighbor explained. “Couple hours later I decided to walk my dog and they asked us not to enter the park.”

Police do not have a description of the suspect(s).