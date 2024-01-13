SAN DIEGO — A crowd of onlookers watched as a man was pulled from the cliffside at Sunset Cliffs Saturday evening.

Rescue crews began the dangerous rescue on the side of a cliff around 4 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Fire-Rescue crews set up a perimeter and used ropes to lower rescuers down the cliffside to save the unidentified man.

Dozens of people watched as the rescue played out.

Once he was lifted to safety, the man was taken to the hospital by ambulance. Authorities have not given any additional details on the rescue at this time.

