Man rescued from flipped truck after crashing into utility pole

A man had to be rescued from his truck on Saturday, May 9, 2020, after a medical episode caused him to lose control of the vehicle and hit a utility pole. (OnScene.TV)

SAN DIEGO – A man who officials say lost control of his truck and hit a utility pole Saturday had to be extricated from the vehicle by local firefighters.

The incident took place just after 5 a.m. near the intersection of Division Street and Paradise Road. Officials say the man had a medical episode and lost control of his truck while driving eastbound on Division Street.

The truck reportedly left the road before hitting a street sign and a telephone pole. Upon arrival, firefighters had to free the man, who has not been named, from his flipped truck using the jaws of life. He later was transported to a local hospital for his injuries.

The crash temporarily knocked out power for about 1,000 customers, according to a San Diego Gas & Electric outage map. As of about noon Saturday, roughly 50 households remain without power.