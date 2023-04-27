SAN DIEGO — A man was rescued Wednesday evening after falling off Sunset Cliffs in the Point Loma neighborhood, said San Diego Lifeguards.

First-responders say the man had slid down a steep bluff and suffered several cuts in the process. Officials say rescuers were called in to assist.

San Diego Fire-Rescue crews were able to hoist him back up in a stretcher and pull him back over the cliffs ledge to safety, which video shows was not an easy task.

The man, whose identity was not released, is expected to make a full recovery.

Sunset Cliffs extends 1.5 miles along the Point Loma peninsula’s shoreline and lifeguards have encouraged the public to use extreme caution when visiting the popular area as the natural cliff formations may erode or become slippery.