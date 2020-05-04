Man rescued after falling into ocean at Sunset Cliffs

SAN DIEGO – A man who recently got out of quarantine from COVID-19 was rescued early Sunday after falling into the ocean at Sunset Cliffs.

San Diego Fire-Rescue Department officials said the incident happened at about 12:30 a.m. The man reportedly was watching the bioluminescent tide when he got too close to the water and was hit by a wave and pulled out into the ocean.

The man, who has not been publicly identified, managed to swim to a rock under the cliffs where lifeguards rescued him with a paddleboard. He was hospitalized with some minor injuries.