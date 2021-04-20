Man rescued after car lands in ocean in Carlsbad

CARLSBAD, Calif. – A man was rescued Tuesday after a car ended up in the ocean in Carlsbad.

It happened at about 5:10 p.m. in the area of Carlsbad Boulevard and Palomar Airport Road. Helicopter video shows crews slowly guiding the man up a cliff on a stretcher. His condition was not immediately known.

Footage from the scene shows a white vehicle tipped over onto the driver’s side door in the water. It was unclear how the vehicle ended up there, though it appeared a damaged fence and guardrail were visible near the site where the car was.

Other details about the incident were not known.

Check back for updates on this developing story.