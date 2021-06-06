Man recalls assault at BLM protest one year later

IMPERIAL BEACH – The Imperial Beach People’s Alliance held a “one year later” Black Lives Matter march Sunday afternoon.

Last June, one of the founders for IBPA, Marcus Boyd, was punched in the head while recording the BLM protest.

A video recorded by a bystander shows Boyd falling headfirst after a man punches him in the head.

One year later, he spoke to a group that rallied at Veterans Park in Imperial Beach, and jokingly said “If anyone tries to punch me this time, please don’t let them.”

Two men pleaded guilty to hate crime allegations in April, in connection with Boyd’s assault.

39-years-old Jeffrey Brooks, and 33-year-old Henry Brooks both admitted to hate crime allegations. Henry Brooks threw eggs at the demonstrators, and Jeffrey punched Boyd in the head.

In addition to the hate crime, Jeffrey pleaded guilty to a felony battery count and Henry pleaded guilty to a felony assault.

Boyd did not want the men to go to jail, instead he advocated for them to seek counseling and probation.

“To have somebody sit there and stew in prison and become hardened would’ve worked my nerves forever,” said Boyd. “To have them out going through counseling, I don’t know whether that works or not, I know prisons are not going to work.”

The two men were sentenced to probation terms, which Boyd says was one of the best decisions he has ever made.

“It is the most relieving burden from my shoulders that I’ve ever felt,” said Boyd.

Boyd says there is still a lot of change that needs to be done in Imperial Beach.

“It’s odd that an entire court case has gone through, but we still can’t have any changes at city hall,” said Boyd.